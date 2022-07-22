7-22 Minor fundraising

Members of the St. Marys Minor League all-star baseball team will be at DeLullo's Deli today, Friday, July 22, until 5 p.m. and at Dairy Queen on Sunday, July 24, from noon to 2 p.m. fundraising for their upcoming trip to the 2022 Pennsylvania Little League 8-10 State Championship in Greensburg. Pictured with their donation cans are players Kayd Caskey and Cohen Swanger.

