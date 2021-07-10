The St. Marys Little League Baseball Minor League all-star team remained undefeated on the season with a 10-4 victory over Punxsutawney in the District 10 championship game on Friday at Memorial Park.
St. Marys opened District 10 play on June 29 with a 16-0 win over Kane. Advancing to the semifinals of the winner’s bracket, the locals won 14-1 over Bradford on July 1. On July 5, St. Marys defeated DuBois by a score of 8-5 in the final of the winner’s bracket to advance to the District 10 title game as the undefeated team. In the final of the loser’s bracket on July 7, Punxsutawney defeated DuBois by a score of 14-2 to earn the chance to take on St. Marys for the title.
While St. Marys would eventually emerge victorious, it was Punxsutawney to jumped up to an early lead in the game with three runs in the top of the opening inning. Punxsy’s first two batters, Jace Kerr and Logan Noerr, both walked. Then, following a flyout to the shortstop, Ben Smith hit a one-out single. Kerr, Noerr, and Smith all went on to score. The next three batters all walked, but a pair of strikeouts left the bases loaded and prevented Punxsutawney from putting any additional runs on the board in the inning.
In the home half of the inning, Blake Stauffer hit a one-out single for St. Marys and then TJ Gornati was hit by a pitch to join him on base. JJ Hanslovan hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Stauffer at third, and then a popup to the second baseman ended the inning, leaving Gornati and Hanslovan stranded.
Kerr reached on an error to lead off the second inning but was left stranded.
St. Marys batted around in the home half of the inning, putting seven runs on the board to take the lead and never look back.
Bryce Pistner led off with a single and then Kayd Caskey walked. Following a popup to the second baseman, Brayden Steinbach also drew a walk. He, Pistner, and Caskey would all go on to score. The top of the order came back up, with Leo Simbeck walking, Stauffer hitting a single, Gornati drawing a walk, and Hanslovan hitting a triple. All four would also score in the inning. Following a strikeout, St. Marys was able to get one more runner on base on an error, but another strikeout ended the inning with the score now 7-3 in the locals’ favor.
Punxsutawney left a pair of runners stranded in the top of the third following back-to-back one-out walks. St. Marys scored their final three runs in the bottom of the inning to stretch their lead to 10-3.
Punxsutawney put their final run on the board in the top of the fourth as Kerr led off with a double and later went on to score to trim St. Marys’ lead to 10-4.
St. Marys left a pair of runners stranded in the bottom of the inning following a one-out error and a two-out walk.
A one-out walk resulted in another stranded base runner for Punxsutawney in the top of the fifth. Gornati hit a one-out triple for St. Marys in the bottom of the inning but was out trying to score.
Batters for Punxsutawney went down in order on a flyout and a pair of strikeouts in the top of the sixth, ending the game with St. Marys claiming the District 10 title with the 10-4 victory.
Members of the St. Marys team are Blake Stauffer, Bradyn Steinbach, Bruno Stager, Bryce Pistner, Greyson Meyer, JJ Hanslovan, Kayd Caskey, Landry Brem, Leo Simbeck, Mason Floravit, Maximus Jovenitti, TJ Gornati, and William Chapman.
As the District 10 champion, St. Marys advances to the Section 1 Tournament, which is being hosted by Oil City Little League from July 16-20.