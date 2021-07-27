The St. Marys Minor League all-star baseball team ended their run in the state tournament on Tuesday with a 13-2 loss to Aston Middletown.
Latest News
- Mike Sullivan named US men's hockey coach for 2022 Olympics
- Elk County Fair Court holds storytime event
- PSP Warns Fraudsters are Using Information Stolen from Private-Sector Data Leaks to Apply for Unemployment Compensation Benefits
- CDC recommends masking in schools this fall
- Minor baseball all-stars end run
- Demolition work continues in downtown St. Marys
- Preparing For A Safe New School Year
- Fundraising underway
Popular Content
Articles
- Demolition work continues in downtown St. Marys
- Fundraising underway
- U.S. Senate candidate makes campaign stop in Elk County
- Minor baseball all-stars win Section 1 title
- Pets on parade
- Minor softball team loses opener at states
- Preparing For A Safe New School Year
- Movie night being held Friday at Downtown Event Park
- Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
- Emporium plant to close costing hundreds of jobs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which park in St. Marys is your favorite?
You voted: