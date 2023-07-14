The St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team shut out Corry 9-0 in the final of the winners bracket of the Section 1 Tournament on Thursday and will be the undefeated team in the Section 1 championship game.
Minor softball all-stars to play for Section 1 title
