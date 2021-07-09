DuBOIS – It took three days, but the District 10 Minor League softball title game finally was completed on Friday night, with St. Marys claiming the District 10 title with an 8-1 victory over Punxsutawney.
The game started at Benzinger Park in St. Marys on Wednesday, but play was suspended in the top of the third inning due to lightning. At that time, St. Marys held a 2-1 lead but Punxsutawney had the bases loaded and no outs.
The game resumed at Benzinger Park on Thursday, and St. Marys was able to get out of the jam without giving up any more runs and then score three of their own in the home half of the inning. However, heavy rain once again forced play to be suspended in the top of the fourth inning. At that time, there was one out and Punxsutawney had runners on first and second with a batter at the plate facing a 1-2 count.
The game was moved to Heindl Field in DuBois on Friday in hopes that the turf would allow it to be completed, even if it were impacted again by inclement weather. In the event an “if necessary” game would have been needed, it would have been played immediately following the game’s conclusion.
In the end, the weather on Friday evening ended up being perfect, and St. Marys continued their strong play to secure the District 10 title with an 8-1 victory.
“The weather played a huge part in this,” said St. Marys Manager Eric Weisner. “I feel bad for Punxsy having to travel to St. Marys twice trying to get the games in here and there and being rained out. Even when you’re starting to get on a roll and then all of the sudden the rain starts, it sort of takes the wind out of your sails. You come back and try to catch up where you were. It’s tough on both teams. But you know what, our girls came to play. They hit the ball well. They ran the bases well. Pitching was fantastic. I can’t say enough.”
Lanie Weisner started in the circle for St. Marys on Wednesday and worked four innings between the three days it took to complete the game. During that span, she did not give up any hits while walking eight and striking out 12. Violet Eckels took over for the final two innings on Friday, walking three and striking out three while also not giving up any hits.
In addition to stellar pitching, Weisner also credited his catcher for her effort in the game as well.
“We’ve got probably one of the best 10U catchers I’ve ever seen (in Bella Dixon),” Weisner said. “There was not a whole lot of stolen bases. You know how in 10U there’s stolen bases all the time. She holds people to bases. That’s a dangerous weapon.”
Bailey Hallman went the distance for Punxsutawney over the course of the three days, giving up six hits, walking two, and striking out seven.
While St. Marys played well each of the days, Weisner cited the resumption of play on Thursday, where Punxsutawney had the bases loaded and no outs, as being a key moment in the game as Lanie Weisner was able to strike out the first three batters she faced to get the team out of the jam.
“You could see it in the girls,” Weisner said. “Once she struck out those next three batters and didn’t give up a run and we still held that one-run lead, you could see the way the girls fed off that. We came up and we started hitting the ball well. Mia Azzato started off with a single, and then the top of the order turned and they just hammered the ball. Then we got three more runs and were up 5-1. We got a little bit of a cushion there. That was huge. That was probably the turning point.”
A similar scenario played out on Friday.
Punxsy’s Geneva Stamler was facing a 1-2 count when play was suspended on Thursday with one out and two runners on base. Weisner ended up striking her out as play resumed on Friday but then walked Hallman to load the bases. Another strikeout got St. Marys out of trouble without the team giving up any additional runs.
Batters for St. Marys went down in order in the home half of the inning, leaving the team with a 5-1 lead with four innings completed.
Eckels took over pitching for St. Marys in the top of the fifth, striking out the first batter she faced. The next batter reached on an error, but then Emma Martino lined out to Weisner, who had moved to second base. Weisner made the catch and then made a quick throw to first to complete the double play.
St. Marys scored their final three runs in the home half of the inning.
Avery Stauffer led off by reaching base on an error, and then Anna Lanzel drew a walk to join her. Stauffer was able to score on a groundout by Weisner, and then Lanzel scored on an inside-the-park home run by Dixon. The runs put St. Marys up 8-1 headed into the final inning.
Following a leadoff walk, a strikeout and a groundout put St. Marys one out away from the District 10 title. However, Punxsy did not go down without a fight and was able to draw a pair of walks to load the bases. A strikeout ended the game, and St. Marys claimed the District 10 title with the 8-1 victory.
Members of the St. Marys team are Avery Stauffer, Anna Lanzel, Lanie Weisner, Bella Dixon, Violet Eckels, Addie O’Dell, Anna Geci, Kara Fleming, Mia Azzato, Ava Slinkosky, Lilah Forster, Lexi Sarginger, and Ava Keebler. The manager is Eric Weisner, and the assistant coaches are Kevin Lanzel, Tony Azzato, Josh O’Dell, and Joe Fleming.
As the District 10 champion, St. Marys now advances to the Section 1 Tournament, which is being hosted by Cochranton Little League from July 14-18.
“I know Sectionals is going to be tough,” Weisner said. “I know Cochranton is a good team. They have a couple girls there that play for Cranberry Chaos, and they’re very good. We’re going to have our hands full, but these girls, they’re ready. They’re ready to take on any challenge. It should be fun next week.”