The District 10 Minor League softball all-star game between St. Marys and Punxsutawney was postponed in the top of the third inning on Wednesday night due to inclement weather. St. Marys was leading 2-1 at the time. The game will resume at 6 p.m. Thursday at Benzinger Park, weather permitting.

