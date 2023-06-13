DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory. Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws but figured out how to close out the series on their home floor in Game 5. Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 left to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.
breaking
Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
- Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
- Lady Crusader Basketball Camp gets underway
- Annual snake hunt draws a crowd
- Corpus Christi procession continues
- ALDI to open Thursday, June 15
- April School of Dance held 2023 show "On Vacation"
- Post 103 team edged in home opener
Popular Content
Articles
- Annual snake hunt draws a crowd
- Building permits issued for wide array of projects
- ALDI to open Thursday, June 15
- Heritage group hosting Community Fun Night
- Corpus Christi procession continues
- The Ram opens up to awaiting customers
- Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board
- Community Yard Sale in the works for June 16-17
- April School of Dance held 2023 show "On Vacation"
- Post 103 edged in opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.