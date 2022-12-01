11-30 Letang

Kris Letang is shown in action for the Penguins during their game in Buffalo against the Sabres on March 23, 2022.

 Photo by Becky Polaski

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang plays hockey with a grace and inexhaustible fluidity seemingly impervious to the rigors of spending nearly half his life in the NHL.

For the second time in less than a decade, however, a major health scare has brought Letang's career to a halt.

Tags

Recommended for you