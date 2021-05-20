5-20 Penn State DuBois

The Penn State DuBois baseball team won this year's USCAA Small College World Series on Thursday, defeating Cincinnati-Clermont 10-5 in the "if necessary" game. Local players on the Penn State DuBois team are Dan Stauffer, Tylor Herzing, and Taylor Boland, all of St. Marys, and Brandon Sicheri of Kersey. Dan Stauffer was also named MVP.

