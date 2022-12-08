Ken Pistner earned his 400th career victory as head coach of the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader varsity basketball team on Wednesday evening when ECC defeated Coudersport 49-19.
Pistner earns 400th career win as head coach of Lady Crusaders
