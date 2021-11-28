Crusader soccer head coach Kelli Brannock recapped the team's 2021 season during the recent ECCHS Fall Athletic Awards Program and also handed out two major awards. The Offensive Player of the Year was Timmy Brannock and the Most Improved Award went to Ryan Shaffer.
