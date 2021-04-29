Registration is currently underway for six leagues that will be held at area parks this summer. Three of the leagues are for volleyball, two are for basketball, and one is a new cornhole league. Registration for all of the leagues is taking place online at stmarys.recdesk.com and continues until May 7.
Latest News
- Jaguars open NFL draft, Meyer era by drafting Lawrence
- Registration underway for summer park leagues
- Elk County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
- Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer
- Elk County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
- Dutch baseball team shut out Punxsutawney
- Dutch tennis team swept Johnsonburg on Senior Night
- ECC tennis team won against Bradford
Popular Content
Articles
- Tour of Honor features stop in St. Marys
- School district approves personnel items
- Hometown Heroes banners project underway in Fox Township
- Gavazzi appointed as new student school board rep
- Tree removed from The Diamond
- Council awards bid for Sara Road bridge project
- Lady Dutch shut out DCC
- Tree to be removed from the Diamond
- St. Marys recognizes Arbor Day with proclamation
- ECC track teams swept by Punxsutawney
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.