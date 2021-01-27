The Pittsburgh Penguins announced this afternoon that general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned effective immediately due to personal reasons. Patrik Allvin, who was the assistant GM, has been named interim GM. The team has announced that they will begin a search for a new GM immediately.
Rutherford resigns as GM of Pittsburgh Penguins
