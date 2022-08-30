BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson cashed in on a breakout season by agreeing to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Thompson gets a hefty raise from his current three-year, $4.2 million contract, which runs out after this season. The new deal represents the faith the Sabres have in the 24-year-old, who's coming off a team-leading 38-goal season.

