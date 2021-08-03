The qualifying rounds for men’s javelin at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held tonight, with Group A beginning at 8:05 p.m. and Group B following at 9:35 p.m. Johnsonburg native Michael Shuey will be competing in Group A.
According to the Wikipedia article “Athletics at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Men’s javelin throw,” “The 2020 competition will continue to use the two-round format with divided final introduced in 1936. The qualifying round gives each competitor three throws to achieve a qualifying distance (83.50 metres; 2016 used 83.00 metres); if fewer than 12 men do so, the top 12 will advance. The final provides each thrower with three throws; the top eight throwers receive an additional three throws for a total of six, with the best to count (qualifying round throws are not considered for the final).”