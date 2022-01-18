The St. Marys Area 7th grade, 8th grade, junior varsity, and varsity boys basketball games scheduled to be played today against Punxsutawney have been rescheduled due to the Punxsutawney Area School District canceling school. The junior high games will be played on Thursday, Jan. 20, at St. Marys Area Middle School. The junior varsity and varsity games will be played on Monday Jan. 24, at St. Marys Area High School.
SMA announces basketball schedule changes
