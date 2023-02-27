The St. Marys Area High School Interscholastic Unified Indoor Bocce team is set to be back in action today looking to secure their first league championship as they compete in the Potter/McKean/Elk/Cameron League Tournament at Bradford Area High School. The opening ceremony for the competition gets underway at 3:30 p.m.
Latest News
- SMA bocce team playing for league title today
- St. Marys student opts for camper living to save on college expenses
- City manager’s report covers an array of items
- Seven Dutch wrestlers advance to regionals
- Peaceful protests at St. Leo Church
- Crusaders win D9 1A boys' playoff opener
- Straub’s Lenze receives Patriot Award for support of military employees
- Planned protests at St. Leo Magnus' this weekend
Popular Content
Articles
- Vacancy opens on SMASD Board of School Directors
- Peaceful protests at St. Leo Church
- Planned protests at St. Leo Magnus' this weekend
- Elk Co. Commissioners address overdose death at county prison
- Crusaders win D9 1A boys' playoff opener
- Antler shed hunting program being held Saturday
- SMPD promotes Nero to sergeant
- City manager’s report covers an array of items
- ADAS host Narcan drive-thru in St. Marys
- Dutchmen defeat Chucks in D9 4A semifinal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the recent mild weather?
You voted: