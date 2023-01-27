The St. Marys Area competition cheerleading squad advanced directly to the finals with the third best score in Group A of the 2A Small Varsity division at the PIAA Competitive Spirit State Championships in Hershey on Friday. St. Marys will compete again Saturday at 12:06 p.m.
SMA competition cheerleaders advance directly to finals
