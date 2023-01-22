The St. Marys Area High School competition cheerleading squad placed first in the Small Varsity division at the Cheer Frenzy at ECCHS on Saturday and were also named grand champion with the highest score in the scholastic division.
featured
SMA competition cheerleading squad named grand champion
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Cheer Frenzy held Saturday at ECCHS
- SMA competition cheerleading squad named grand champion
- Young farming entrepreneurs make “Lamb Snuggling” fun
- Elk County Right to Life annual March for Life Mass
- Lady Crusaders defeat Lady Elkers
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bradford
- Lady Dutch fall to Lady Chucks
- PennDOT: The science of battling snow storms
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Miracle Minute held to raise funds for two locals
- SMAHS establishes Unified Bocce Ball Team
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
- St. Marys native brings his historic trade business to the area
- Lady Dutch fall to Lady Chucks
- School board discusses myriad of topics
- SMA wins D9 Small Varsity competitive spirit title
- PennDOT: The science of battling snow storms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.