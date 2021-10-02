Two St. Marys Area High School cross country runners earned medals in their respective varsity races at the NEPA Invitational in Bloomsburg on Saturday. Wyatt Foster placed 19th in the boys race and Gabby Pistner placed 20th in the girls race.
SMA cross country runners medal at NEPA Invitational
