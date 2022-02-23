The St. Marys Area Dance Team performed during halftime of several Dutch and Lady Dutch basketball games this season.
featured
SMA Dance Team entertained with halftime performances
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
- SMA Dance Team entertained with halftime performances
- Elk County included in Flood Watch
- St. Marys Little League Softball held final free skills session
- SMA swimmers take on Brookville in regular season finale
- DuBois Dream visits Boys and Girls Club
- Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday
- Crusaders fall to Ridgway in AML championship game
Popular Content
Articles
- Crusaders avenge regular season loss with AML semifinal win against DCC
- Crusaders fall to Ridgway in AML championship game
- It's OK Day held Sunday at St. Marys Area High School
- How sweet it is: New bake shop opening in St. Marys
- PennDOT warns motorists traveling North Central Pennsylvania to be alert for white outs, blowing and drifting snow
- Lady Crusaders battle back for win against Brockway in AML semis
- Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for Elk County
- Crusaders end regular season with a win
- Lady Dutch win against Brookville
- ECC cheerleaders recognized
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: