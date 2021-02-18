2-18 SMA gymnastics

The St. Marys Area gymnastics team brought home a 128.35 to 116.6 win over DuBois Area on Wednesday night, and SMA's Davan Lion set a new school record in the all-around with a score of 35.200. The occasion marked the third time Lion has set a new school record in the all-around this season. 

