The St. Marys Area gymnastics team brought home a 128.35 to 116.6 win over DuBois Area on Wednesday night, and SMA's Davan Lion set a new school record in the all-around with a score of 35.200. The occasion marked the third time Lion has set a new school record in the all-around this season.
SMA gymnastics team brought home win Wednesday night
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
- Community support made holiday special
- COVID-19 second dose clinic taking place Sunday
- Elk County reports eight new cases of COVID-19
- SMA gymnastics team brought home win Wednesday night
- Dutch basketball team wins on Senior Night
- Elk Expo Patch Contest underway
- Elk County reports six new cases of COVID-19
Popular Content
Articles
- Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
- PH Elk conducts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Scholarship fund now self-sufficient
- Individuals recognized for service to the City of St. Marys
- PA Turnpike to implement vehicle restrictions statewide
- Ice Fishing Derby well attended
- City council fills vacant position
- Crusaders came up short against Johnsonburg
- On the frontline: Zomcik nursing patients back to health in fight against COVID-19
- Sportsmen stocking for Sunday’s Ice Fishing Derby
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.