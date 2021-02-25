2-25 SMA gymnastics

The St. Marys Area High School gymnastics team won the League Invitational, defeating squads from Bellefonte, DuBois Area, and Ridgway. The two-day event concluded on Thursday evening. St. Marys had a team score of 129.825. Bellefonte was second with a team score of 124.200, DuBois Area was third with a team score of 115.100, and Ridgway was fourth with a team score of 77.100.

