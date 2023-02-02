The St. Marys Area interscholastic unified indoor bocce team rolled to a 2-0 win over Coudersport on Thursday afternoon at SMAHS. Match scores were 6-5 and 6-3, both in favor of St. Marys.
SMA indoor bocce team rolls to another win
