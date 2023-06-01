The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch softball team and Flying Dutchmen baseball team will both take on squads from Bellefonte today in DuBois in sub-regional matchups. The Lady Dutch play at 3 p.m. at Heindl Field and the Dutchmen play at 5:30 p.m. at Showers Field.
