The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch softball team and Flying Dutchmen baseball team are both scheduled to see their first action of the season today, Wednesday, March 22, at 4:30 p.m. against Punxsutawney. The girls will be in action at home while the boys will be in action on the road.
SMA softball, baseball teams scheduled to open seasons today
