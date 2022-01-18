The St. Marys Area girls' and boys' swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte in a meet held at the St. Marys Area High School natatorium on Tuesday evening. The girls won 93-86 while the boys were edged 54-53. The meet was the home opener for St. Marys.
SMA swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte
