The St. Marys Area High School girls’ and boys’ swim and dive teams were back in action at home at the St. Marys Area High School natatorium on Thursday evening playing host to squads from Bradford. The Lady Dutch defeated the Lady Owls 102-42, while the Owls defeated the Dutchmen 63-58.
Latest News
- Lady Crusaders defeat Lady Elkers
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bradford
- Lady Dutch fall to Lady Chucks
- PennDOT: The science of battling snow storms
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
- SMAHS establishes Unified Bocce Ball Team
- Crusaders bring home win over Kane
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Miracle Minute held to raise funds for two locals
- St. Marys native brings his historic trade business to the area
- Crusaders defeat Dutchmen
- School board discusses myriad of topics
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
- SMAHS establishes Unified Bocce Ball Team
- SMA wins D9 Small Varsity competitive spirit title
- Lady Dutch fall to Lady Chucks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.