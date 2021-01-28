The St. Marys Area girls and boys swim and dive teams were in action at home for the second time in as many days on Thursday night, with both losing to squads from Brookville. The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Dutch 112-57, and the Raiders won 79-34 over the Dutchmen.
