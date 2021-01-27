The St. Marys Area girls and boys swim and dive teams opened their season on Wednesday night by splitting with Bradford in a home meet held at the SMAHS natatorium. The Lady Dutch defeated the Lady Owls 92-70, while the Owls defeated the Dutchmen 57-40.
