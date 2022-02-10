The St. Marys Area girls' and boys' swim and dive teams split with Bradford in a Senior Night meet on Thursday. The SMA girls won 125-48, while the Bradford boys won 62-48.
SMA swimmers split with Bradford on Senior Night
