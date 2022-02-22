The St. Marys Area High School girls' and boys' swim and dive teams took on Brookville on Monday night in a meet at St. Marys Area High School natatorium. The Lady Dutch and Lady Raiders battled to a tie, with each team scoring 90 points, while the Raiders defeated the Dutchmen 102-40.
SMA swimmers take on Brookville in regular season finale
