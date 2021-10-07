10-7 Golf

The Saint Marys Flying Dutch Golf Team won the end-of-season Elk County Tournament with a team score of 422 to Ridgway’s 450. The 18-hole event was held at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course on Thursday afternoon. With only two county teams competing this year, both Ridgway and Saint Marys were able to have their full squads compete in the tourney. 

