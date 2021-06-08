Seniors Samantha Hayes and Mitchell Reiter were named the St. Marys Area High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year during the school’s recent Spring Sports Awards Program.
Latest News
- ECCHS recognizes major athletic award winners
- SMAHS announces Athletes of the Year
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County
- Registration underway for Summer Reading Program
- One new case of COVID-19 reported in Elk County
- Season ends for ECC baseball team
- Corpus Christi Procession held
- Crusader baseball team in action Monday
Popular Content
Articles
- Corpus Christi taking place Sunday afternoon
- ECCHS recognizes major athletic award winners
- St. Boniface holds annual Block Party
- Corpus Christi Procession held
- Two McKean County residents charged in capitol riots
- Memorial Day celebrated
- St. Marys Community Pool opens for summer season
- Workforce Solutions for North Central PA awarded $200,000 to launch internship program
- One new case of COVID-19 reported in Elk County
- Registration underway for Summer Reading Program
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.