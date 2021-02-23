basketball schedule change

The St. Marys Area Dutch basketball team will be in action tonight at home as scheduled. However, their opponent has been changed. Originally slated to play Galeton, the Dutch will now take on Cameron County. The teams were originally supposed to play yesterday, but that game was postponed due to school being cancelled. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

