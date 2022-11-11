St. Marys Area High School held its annual Fall Sports Awards Program on Thursday evening. Coaches of the girls' tennis, volleyball, girls' soccer, boys' soccer, golf, girls' cross country, and boys' cross country teams had the opportunity to recap their seasons and hand out awards during the program.
SMAHS holds Fall Sports Awards Program
