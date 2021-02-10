Davan Lion set a new school record in the all-around for the St. Marys Area High School gymnastics team during Wednesday evening's meet against Bellefonte. Lion held the previous school record of 35.0, which she set last year. On Wednesday night, she bested that score with a new school record of 35.15.
SMA's Davan Lion sets new school record in all-around
