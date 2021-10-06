10-6 Davan singles champ

Lady Dutch senior Davan Lion won the District IX Class AA Singles Tournament Wednesday afternoon in DuBois, defeating Punxsutawney junior Chloe Presloid 6-0, 6-0 in the finals. Davan will now advance to the PIAA State Singles Tennis Tournament in Hershey on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6.

