St. Marys Area High School senior Dylan Aiello won the District 9 Class AA boys' tennis singles title on Tuesday afternoon, defeating Brockway's Lewis Painter 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match in Clearfield.
SMA's Dylan Aiello wins D9 AA boys' tennis singles title
