The St. Marys Sportsmen stocked the Tom Gerg Reservoir on Thursday with some large trout, along with rainbow trout, for the Annual Fishing Derby on Sunday. One does not need to be a member of the club in order to take part in the Ice Fishing Derby, but there is a fee to register. Registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Reservoir. Prizes will be awarded for the three largest fish caught by both children and adults.
Sportsmen stocking for Sunday's Ice Fishing Derby
