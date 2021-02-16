Plans are underway for a summer season of American Legion Baseball and St. Marys is set to be one of six teams in action in the Elk County League. Additional information related to the upcoming season can be found in Wednesday's edition of The Daily Press.
St. Marys American Legion Post 103 baseball team to be in action this summer
