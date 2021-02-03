The St. Marys Area gymnastics team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday night as they defeated DuBois Area by a score of 128.05 to 120.03 in a meet held at St. Marys Area Middle School.
St. Marys Area gymnastics team gets first win
