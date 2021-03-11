The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch defeated Clearfield by a score of 43-26 on Thursday night to claim this year's District 9 Class AAAA girls' basketball title.
featured
St. Marys Area Lady Dutch win District 9 Class AAAA title
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- St. Marys Area Lady Dutch win District 9 Class AAAA title
- SMAMS utilizes Google Workspace successfully
- School board to review staffing company contract
- Sen. Dush and Rep. Armanini oppose I-80 toll bridges
- Ramsey elected as next SMASD superintendent
- The Summit Lodge and Grill set to close on March 14
- Lady Dutch play for D9-AAAA title tonight
- Crusaders advance to D9-A semifinals
Popular Content
Articles
- The Summit Lodge and Grill set to close on March 14
- Dutchmen beat Crusaders in final game of regular season
- New trailhead proposed in Fox Twp. by Elk Co. Riders
- Award presented to recognize longtime PIAA official
- COVID-19 vaccine rollout remains steady in Elk County
- Ramsey elected as next SMASD superintendent
- SMA boys basketball team wins 2OT thriller in D9-AAAA semifinals
- Sen. Dush and Rep. Armanini oppose I-80 toll bridges
- Motorists cautioned to be aware of elk on and near roadways
- Elk County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: