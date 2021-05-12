5-12 SMA tennis

The St. Marys Area Dutch tennis team will take on Punxsutawney on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at DuBois Area High School in the championship match of the District 9 Class AA Boy's Tennis Team Tournament. St. Marys advanced to the championship match with a 3-2 semifinal victory over ECC on Wednesday. 

