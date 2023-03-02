The St. Marys Area High School Interscholastic Unified Indoor Bocce team won the McKean/Potter/Elk/Cameron League championship on Tuesday in a tournament held in Bradford.
featured
St. Marys Area wins bocce league title
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Crusaders advance to D9 1A boys' title game
- St. Marys Area wins bocce league title
- Gerg Insurance celebrates 20 years in Elk County
- Playland replacement project seeking grant funding
- Lady Crusaders advance to D9 1A title game
- Council approves re-zoning request in hopes to spur housing development
- SMA bocce team playing for league title today
- St. Marys student opts for camper living to save on college expenses
Popular Content
Articles
- Peaceful protests at St. Leo Church
- Planned protests at St. Leo Magnus' this weekend
- City manager’s report covers an array of items
- Crusaders win D9 1A boys' playoff opener
- Council approves re-zoning request in hopes to spur housing development
- Elk Co. Commissioners address overdose death at county prison
- Seven Dutch wrestlers advance to regionals
- Straub’s Lenze receives Patriot Award for support of military employees
- Vacancy opens on SMASD Board of School Directors
- Dutchmen defeat Chucks in D9 4A semifinal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the recent mild weather?
You voted: