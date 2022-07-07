The Elk-McKean Legion Baseball League playoffs got underway on Wednesday evening with St. Marys on the road against Brockway. While the two squads had a pair of close games that ended up in extra innings early in the regular season, Wednesday’s matchup was not a close one. Despite St. Marys taking an early lead, the Post 103 squad was unable to keep pace with Brockway’s offense and ended up falling by a score of 11-1 in five innings.

