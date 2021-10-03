St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin receives his District 9 medal from District 9 representative Kevin Doverspike on Saturday in Bradford. Benjamin is one of six AA golfers from District 9 who will now play in the State Tournament at Heritage Hills in York, PA on October 18.
featured
St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin advances to state golf tournament
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin advances to state golf tournament
- On this date 100 years ago: Read first Mass in St. Marys Church yesterday
- SMA cross country runners medal at NEPA Invitational
- Crusaders lose to Cameron County
- ECC crowns 2021 Homecoming Queen
- ECC volleyball team defeats SMA
- Lady Crusader soccer team won
- Lady Crusader soccer team edges Curwensville
Popular Content
Articles
- ECC crowns 2021 Homecoming Queen
- SMA cross country runners take on ECC
- ECC volleyball team defeats SMA
- Lady Crusader soccer team edges Curwensville
- Community members take part in Reading Under the Lights
- Elk County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
- On this date 100 years ago: Read first Mass in St. Marys Church yesterday
- SMA cross country runners medal at NEPA Invitational
- Dutchmen hold on for victory
- Lady Dutch soccer team defeated ECC Friday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite season?
You voted: