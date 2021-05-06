St. Marys Area and Johnsonburg are scheduled to meet today in the championship game of the Elk County Baseball Tournament at 6 p.m. at Berwind Park. In Thursday's opening round games, Johnsonburg defeated ECC 9-1 and St. Marys Area defeated Coudersport 13-2. ECC and Coudersport will meet in the consolation game today at 4 p.m.

