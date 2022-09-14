PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to be available when Pittsburgh welcomes New England on Sunday.

Harris injured his left foot late in last week's 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati and was replaced by rookie undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren. Harris' leg was heavily wrapped in the aftermath, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and plans to be on the field as Pittsburgh tries to beat the Patriots for just the second time since 2011.

