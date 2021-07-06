INDIANAPOLIS - The U.S. Olympic Track & Field roster is in place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games featuring a bevy of veterans combined with a legion of 81 first-time Olympians set to don the red, white and blue as the Olympic Games take place July 23 - August 8.
Johnsonburg native Michael Shuey is one of two throwers who will compete for the United States in men’s javelin. Joining him in the event is Curtis Thompson.
Athletics is set to begin on Friday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. JST in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.